The Texas football program has a big decision on its hands this fall in terms of its starting quarterback position and Arch Manning factors in big-time according to Coach Steve Sarkisian. The Manning legacy quarterback was a five-star in high school but so is Longhorns incumbent quarterback Quinn Ewers who led the team to the College Football Playoff.
Arch Manning recently made a decision on the EA Sports College Football 25 video game and fans are likely to be caught off-guard by his move.
Next season, Ewers, Manning and coach Steve Sarkisian are set to ‘run it back,' and the coach explained recently why he decided to stay in Austin, Texas. A Texas football transfer with the most to prove was named ahead of spring football season.
For armchair video game quarterbacks, choosing between Manning and Ewers on the video game was destined to be difficult, or so it seemed.
Now, Manning is pouring cold water on those dreams with a difficult choice he reportedly has made.
Texas Football's Arch Manning Opts Out of EA Sports Video Game
Manning could have received a check for $600.00 and a free copy of the EA Sports College Football 25 game but is opting out instead according to Brett McMurphy on X. He said Manning's focus is in a different place according to an unnamed source.
Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCFHdAuMZ1
— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 5, 2024
Manning is 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds.
He has thrown for just 30 yards in his college football career and has resisted calls from outsiders to transfer away to a place where he could start immediately.
Sarkisian's Playing Time Boast for Manning
Coach Steve Sarkisian said the Texas football team is fortunate to have both of its well known QBs.
He added that he foresees ‘definite' playing time for Manning this season, on the real life football field instead of the virtual one, if current trends hold serve. Ewers will likely start, but Manning has the talent to push him and perhaps even surpass him if he plays his best ball this spring for Coach Sarkisian and the ‘Horns.