Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has been around the block as a quarterback. And naturally, Manning is taking a keen interest in his nephew Arch Manning's career with Texas football. Manning, who made his debut for the Longhorns in their spring game back in April, struggled and took some criticism for it.

But the elder Manning, during a session at the Manning Passing Academy, pushed back against the criticism of Arch, per On3 Sports.

“For me, I don’t remember many of my spring games,” Eli Manning said. “I don’t remember many of my preseason games. Spring games, you can’t look too much into it.”

Manning, who was a standout quarterback at Ole Miss before becoming the number-one overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, said that he “doesn't remember many” of his spring games.

The former Giants signal-caller added that one can't put too much stock into Manning's performance at Texas football's spring game.

Not only was it his first taste of college football, but it was a game that, in the grand scheme of things, means absolutely nothing.

Besides, as Eli Manning noted, Arch was still a senior in high school during that game- and he's since had a chance to sink his teeth into the Longhorns' playbook, while also hitting the weight room.

Manning, who is behind Quinn Ewers on the Texas football depth chart, won't have to worry about being ready for the college game in 2023 anyway, barring a serious injury.

If the spring game is any indication, Arch Manning can expect criticism anytime he falters. Luckily for him, he has plenty of people close to him who have been there and done that to show him what truly matters- and what doesn't.