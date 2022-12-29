By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns earlier this year, and Cooper Manning joined the Half-Forgotten History podcast with Trey Wingo this week to expand on his son’s decision.

With various schools vying for the young quarterbacks talents, including Alabama and Georgia, it was Texas that caught the family’s eye.

“Part of the appeal of Texas is they’ve been off a little bit over the last several years,” Cooper Manning explained. “Maybe being a part of something new and kind of cranking up something that hadn’t been quite what it should be was appealing to him.”

With the entire college football world wanting Arch Manning to play for them, Copper Manning saw his role change from Dad … to travel agent. Great to have Cooper on Half-Forgotten History. 🎧 to full show: https://t.co/JASqlcCA6upic.twitter.com/pA7HAKn9hU — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 22, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 215 pound quarterback is hoping to follow in the footsteps of uncles Eli and Peyton and one day play in the National Football League, but won’t take the exact route they did after committing to Texas.

“Those other places are so impressive, they are literally machines, and he had good options,” Cooper said. “He loved Nick Saban, he loved Kirby [Smart], he loved [Steve] Sarkisian, and those were the final three.”

Manning explained that instead of trying to direct his son towards one school or another, he just acted as the “travel agent” as they visited different schools.

“I was just the concierge, I really just booked flights, booked hotels, and tried to hold his hand and say, ‘What do you think about this?’ ‘What do you think about that?'” he laughed.

Arch Manning has decided to early enroll, and will join the Texas Longhorns in January. The 17-year-old heavily considered delaying his enrollment & defending his team’s state basketball title but is eager to learn from Steve Sarkisian and join his teammates in 2023, per Anwar Richardson.

Manning is the top overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he’ll look to help Texas turn things around in 2023.