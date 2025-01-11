As soon as Texas football lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic, Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey was under attack by fans. They were continually roasting Texas after an abysmal second half, and fourth quarter. However, his appearance gained much attention, for better or for worse.

For instance, one fan posted a video about McConaughey during the game.

Another fan talked about the superfan comparison to other respective teams. “The Knicks have spike lee; the lakers have jack Nicholson; Texas has Matthew McConaughey.” Another fan made a joke about Texas football regarding what McConaughey was wearing to the game. “To move on from this, Texas will have to burn Matthew McConaughey's leather jacket.”

Still, Texas football had a remarkable season. Despite losing the SEC championship game, they found a way to the College Football Playoff. Following a dominant win against Clemson, Texas football some trouble against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Some of the those troubles carried over.

Matthew McConaughey's support of Texas football is real

The support has been there from the very beginning. It's reminiscent of another celebrity, but he's an athlete. LeBron James. Funny enough, he was rooting against Texas, as his support of Ohio State runs strong. Still, the first season in the SEC proved to be a success for the Longhorns.

After some saying they couldn't compete, they went as far as any SEC team in the entire playoff. Now poses the question of what will happen next season. The Longhorns have Arch Manning sitting as the backup quarterback. As a result, Quinn Ewers could enter the NFL Draft or the transfer portal.

Either way, it'll be months until McConaughey gets to support his favorite collegiate team again. Maybe then, it might be time for a national championship. Until then, he'll have to wait and see what they do, in preparation for the 2025 season.