Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is not planning to stay in college for another season. During an interview with Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ewers made the announcement, via Awful Announcing.

“No, I don't,” Ewers responded when asked if he expects to play college football next season.

Ewers has enjoyed some big moments in the 2024 campaign. At the moment, Texas is preparing to play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Ewers is focused on helping his team win, but if Texas loses then Friday night could be his final college football game.

Quinn Ewers' college football career

The 21-year-old has spent three seasons with the Longhorns, making his college football debut in 2022. 2024 was an up-and-down season for Ewers. The QB threw for a career-high 29 touchdowns, but his 11 interceptions was his highest mark at the college football level as well. Ewers also threw for 3,189 yards.

Arch Manning is expected to lead Texas football once Ewers leaves the program. Manning, the nephew of former star NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, features a high-ceiling. The Longhorns are excited to have him lead the way in future seasons. With Ewers expecting to leave, it appears that Arch will get his opportunity in 2025.

Ewers, Texas football looking to win national championship

Overall, Quinn Ewers has had a strong college football career. Winning a national championship would obviously be an ideal way to end his time at the college football level. Defeating Ohio State, though, will be challenging to say the least. The Buckeyes feature a talented team that is hungry for a championship.

The Longhorns will remain confident, though. They have a talented enough team to make things interesting.

Ohio State and Texas Football will go head-to-head on Friday night in the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled 6:30 PM EST at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.