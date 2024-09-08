Texas football has a lot of celebrities as fans, including Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey. Now, another actor is throwing his support behind the team. That is famed movie star Glen Powell. The star of the film Twisters is praising the Longhorns after the team beat down Michigan on Saturday, 31-12.

Texas football looked as good as their no. 3 ranking on Saturday. The Longhorns posted 389 yards of offense in the game, including 246 passing yards from senior play caller Quinn Ewers. Ewers tossed three touchdowns in the game, with no interceptions against a rebuilding Michigan team.

Texas football looks to contend in the SEC this year

Texas is in their first season as a member of the SEC, and it looks like they will be a contender in the conference championship race. Texas got pretty much whatever they wanted against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Longhorns defense stifled the Wolverines' offense, holding Michigan football to under 300 yards. Michigan is in rebuild mode after losing J.J. McCarthy and several other talented players, but that doesn't take away the impact of this Texas win.

The Longhorns also forced three turnovers in the game, including two interceptions. That combination of stringent defense with an experienced play caller in Ewers will make Texas football a hard out this season. Moving forward this year in conference play will reveal how good Texas is. The Longhorns have upcoming conference games against Oklahoma, Kentucky, and a monster of a home game October 19 against Georgia. That Texas-Georgia contest will have a far-reaching impact on who wins the SEC and goes on to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

Glen Powell's love for the Longhorns

Before that contest, Texas football has to get through their non conference schedule. The Longhorns next play UTSA on Saturday. Texas football fans hope that Powell can come by and catch a game this year. The actor is in one of the summer's hottest films, the movie Twisters. The film is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster movie Twister, starring Academy Award winning actress Helen Hunt.

Powell is actually a student at Texas, returning to the school to finish his college degree. He was born in Austin, and has long had ties to the school. The actor's first movie was Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, made by famed Texas filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Powell's other acting credits include Top Gun: Maverick and Hit Man.