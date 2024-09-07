Saturday was an ugly one for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines hosted #3 Texas, and the Longhorns pulled away pretty quickly and ended up cruising to a 31-12 win. After the way that Michigan looked against Fresno State last week, not many people were giving them a chance against Texas. Last week's game ended up being a good indicator of how good the Wolverines are as they struggled to keep up with the Longhorns.

It didn't take long for the Texas football team to take control of this game. They went up by two scores not long into the second quarter and the Longhorns took a 24-3 lead into halftime. Because of Michigan's offense, the game was essentially over at halftime. Everyone knew that they weren't going to make that comeback.

In week one, the Michigan football team struggled mightily against Fresno State, particularly on offense. The Wolverines were only up by six points at one point in the fourth quarter, and after that, it seemed like a long shot that the Wolverines would beat Texas. The competition that the Longhorns presented was much better than Fresno State, and they dominated the Wolverines.

Michigan was able to hang around for a little over a quarter on Saturday as they were down 7-3, but turnovers hurt them badly and the Longhorns outscored the Wolverines 17-3 in the second quarter.

Michigan's offense couldn't get anything going in the second half and the Longhorns ended up going up 31-6 in the third quarter. The Wolverines scored a late touchdown and failed on a two-point conversion, resulting in a 31-12 loss.

Saturday was the first time since 2019 that Michigan football fans witnessed a loss at Michigan Stadium. It wasn't pretty, and here are three takeaways from the defeat:

Michigan isn't a College Football Playoff contender

Coming into this season, we knew that the Michigan football team was probably going to take a step back. They lost the majority of their starters from last year and they have a new head coach and two new coordinators. This is a very inexperienced team. However, this team seems to be taking a bigger step back than most people thought. From what we have seen so far, Michigan is not a threat to make the College Football Playoff. They struggled against a subpar group of five team at home and then they were easily handled by a team that is a real contender. Michigan has a long way to go.

Ball security could be an issue

One thing that Michigan has done exceptionally well the past three years is take care of the football. The Wolverines rarely turned the ball over. Against Texas, they turned it over three times, and two of them were in the second quarter, essentially handing the Longhorns an opportunity to pull away. Texas did just that.

With how bad this offense is, they have to be more careful with the football. They have a hard time moving the ball and scoring points as it is, so setting up the Longhorns with good field position was detrimental. It's not like Michigan would've won the game if they had zero turnovers, but they probably wouldn't have been down 21 points at halftime, and a second half comeback would've been a lot more doable.

Michigan isn't very good

At the end of the day, this Michigan team hasn't looked like a good football team through two weeks. Their offense is nonexistent, the defense is playing well below the level they should be at with the talent that they have and the coaching staff hasn't met expectations either. This team has a ton to figure out going forward.

Michigan plays Arkansas State at home next week, and hopefully for the Wolverines they can pick up some momentum from that one.