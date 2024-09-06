As the Texas Longhorns gear up for their high-stakes game against the Michigan Wolverines, they have a Hollywood star rallying the troops. Glen Powell, the Austin native who has become a prominent figure in the film industry, has lent his voice to a stirring hype video for the upcoming match, Burntorangenation reports. The actor, known for his recent roles in “Twisters” and the upcoming remake of “The Running Man,” brings his unique energy and Texas pride to the project.

Powell's Powerful Message

In the hype video, Powell delivers an impassioned speech that echoes the dedication and spirit of the Longhorns. “A new year means new beginnings, new goals, new challenges,” Powell declares. He emphasizes the rigorous preparation and unwavering commitment required to excel, stating, “We know we’re capable of anything, but we’re entitled to nothing.” His words underscore the importance of grit, determination, and a never-back-down attitude as the team faces off against a formidable opponent.

Powell’s narration builds excitement with his call to action: “It’s time, time to show up, show out, and time to bring the house down. Hook ‘em.” His motivational message aims to inspire both the team and fans, setting the stage for an electrifying game. The actor’s connection to the University of Texas at Austin adds a personal touch to his encouragement, blending his Hollywood success with his alma mater's sporting ambitions.

Powell’s Continued Connection to UT

Despite his burgeoning film career, Glen Powell remains committed to his education at the University of Texas. He plans to complete his degree in Spanish and American history, balancing his academic goals with his acting commitments. Powell will continue to participate in distance learning and return to campus for exams, ensuring he fulfills his educational aspirations while working on major projects like “The Running Man.”

Earlier this year, Powell was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of notable UT alumni such as Matthew McConaughey, Owen Wilson, and Renée Zellweger. His dedication to both his career and education reflects the same drive and perseverance he encourages in the Longhorns’ hype video.