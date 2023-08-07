All eyes will be on Quinn Ewers in the 2023 college football season with the Texas Longhorns sticking to him as the team's starting quarterback. Some might mistake Ewers though for somebody else during the early goings of the season, with the Texas football star no longer sporting a mullet.

Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders likes Ewers' new look, however, along with the aura and attitude that comes with the post-mullet stage of the quarterback.

“His whole demeanor changed after he cut that mullet,” Sanders said of Ewers in a recent Texas football media availability session (h/t On3). “I don’t know what it was about that mullet. Whatever he did after cutting that mullet, it’s like a whole new person. He went from a kid to an adult, and it shows.”

It is a great sign for Texas football and its fans when Ewers' weapons talk about him in such a way. Ewers already looked so promising in his second season in Austin during the 2022 college football campaign, but Sanders and the rest of the team are expecting the quarterback to be even better this year.

“The way he carries himself, he’s even starting to be more of a leader now on this team; maybe even one of the biggest leaders on this team really. The way he’s playing the game now, how he’s moving with the football, without the football — overall, he’s just a better man,” Sanders added.

Ewers and the Longhorns will kick off their 2023 season on Sep. 2 wiht a home game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.