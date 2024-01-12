Did Steve Sarkisian just hint at Texas football return?

The biggest and most-scrutinized job opening in all of college sports does not look like it's going to be filled by Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian. That is, if you read into the recent social media posts made by him and his wife.

“It's a great day to be a Longhorn!!,” the Big 12 Coach of the Year posted on X Thursday night. His wife, Loreal Sarkisian, also got in on the Texas pride with her own, concise message. While nothing has been confirmed, fans can reasonably infer that this is an affirmation of loyalty to the program amid speculation that Alabama could pursue Sarkisian to be Nick Saban's successor.

TEXAS 🤘🏾🧡 — Loreal Sarkisian (@LorealSarkisian) January 12, 2024

After all, he has strong ties to Tuscaloosa, playing a key role in the Crimson Tide's last national championship victory. The former offensive coordinator served two stints with the team for three total seasons (started as an analyst) and earned the Broyles Award in 2020, which is given to the best assistant in college football.

A lot has changed since then, though, as Sarkisian is leading his own program now. He officially restored the Longhorns to their past prominence in 2023-24, coaching them to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Despite a narrow loss to Washington, Texas emphatically announced its revitalization.

When considering that star quarterback Quinn Ewers is coming back for next season and Arch manning is waiting in the wings, it makes perfect sense why Steve Sarkisian would want to stay in Austin and pass on Alabama. Still, Texas football fans likely needed to see a sign that hinted at his return.

They will be eagerly waiting to hear concrete confirmation that Sark will be charging into the SEC in Fall of 2024 with the Longhorns, ready to take on the Crimson Tide and the rest of their new foes.