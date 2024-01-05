Texas RB Jonathan Brooks is officially heading to the NFL Draft.

Most of the college football world knew this was coming, but it is now official. Texas football star running back Jonathon Brooks will not be back with the Longhorns next season as he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks was having a tremendous season for Texas this year before we went down with an injury, and his official announcement comes just a few days after Texas lost in the College Football Playoff against Washington. Brooks had a great career with Texas.

Jonathon Brooks played in 10 games this season for Texas football before tearing his ACL against TCU. He finished the year with 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries. He was one of the best running backs in college football, and he will make whatever NFL team he is on happy.

“My 3 years at this University has been an amazing journey, from going 5-7 to making it to the CFP,” The Texas star said in his announcement. “I just want to thank god for the opportunity he has blessed me with. I also want to thank all my coaches over the past 3 years, friends, and family for molding me into the man I am today. Coach Choice, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and giving a young kid from Hallettsville, Texas a chance to show the world what he can do. YOU believed in me when others didn't. Mad respect. To my teammates, I appreciate y'all for everything we've been through and for never giving up. Y'all will forever be my brothers and I'm always one phone call away. Playing this sport at a high level everyday and competing with y'all was everything a young kid could dream of. March 28th, 2022, the day my father passed away, I questioned if I still wanted to play football anymore. I felt as if I lost a big piece of who I was but then I realized everything we've talked about since I was little was right in front of me, and I know you would never let me give up. Please continue to watch over me, and know that I love you forever. To my mom and my brother, I'm forever grateful for the support and consistent love that y'all give me. Y'all have been my biggest supporters, and I can't wait to see what God has in store for both of you. With that being said I will be doing what I feel is in the best interest for me and my family. I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft!”

Jonathon Brooks had a terrific career with the Texas football program, and now he is moving on to the NFL.