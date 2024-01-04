Byron Murphy II wants to take his talents to a higher level.

The Texas football team had an incredible 2023-24 run. The Longhorns made the College Football Playoff semifinal and won the Big 12 Championship. As the offseason begins, Texas received news on junior defensive lineman Byron Murphy II after his NFL Draft decision update.

Standout Longhorns DL will enter the NFL Draft

Byron Murphy II told ESPN he is leaving the Texas football program for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel.

The junior defensive lineman earned first-team All-Big-12 honors during the 23-24 season and led the country in quarterback pressures per snap by an interior lineup. Moreover, Murphy accumulated 13 solo tackles and five sacks during the season.

Texas will miss the services of the talented defensive star, but he looks to take his talents to a higher level. Nevertheless, the Longhorns will reload after a successful year.

The program had hopes of winning a national title, but the Washington Huskies spoiled their plans. The Huskies beat the Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl (aka College Football Playoff semifinal). Despite the loss, Texas had a successful year and boasted several impact players.

Outside of Byron Murphy II on the defensive side, Quinn Ewers was a standout leader on Texas' offense. The sophomore quarterback amassed 3,479 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 78.2. Like Murphy, Ewers has the option of entering the NFL draft. However, he has not made a decision.

As the 2023-24 offseason progresses, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football staff will find ways to get better and maintain their dominance. Great things lie ahead for the Longhorns program.