The top tight end in the transfer portal is in Austin for a two-day visit.

Texas football continues to do work in the transfer portal.

Just days after landing returning quarterback Quinn Ewers another wide receiver in former Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden, the Longhorns are now taking a visit from former Alabama tight end Amari Niblack, according to CJ Vogel of On Texas Football:

“Alabama portal TE Amari Niblack has arrived in Austin for an official visit with #Texas, a source tells @ontexasfootball. Niblack is the No. 1 TE in the transfer portal per On3.”

Niblack, a 6’5 240 lb tight end, was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (No. 1 TE) per On3. He totaled 20 receptions for 327 yards & 4 TDs in 2023 and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining for Texas football – should he elect to join the Longhorns.

This isn’t the first Alabama football stud to leave the program in the wake of the Nick Saban retirement. Just hours before the Amari Niblack hit, wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced he will be leaving the Crimson Tide and heading to Texas football.

With Ewers returning to the Longhorns, Texas football is gearing up for a potentially huge season. Ewers threw for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns this past season as the Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now, they are moving to the SEC along with Oklahoma as realignment hits full force across the sport.

With Quinn Ewers returning to Texas, who knows what the future holds for Arch Manning. Manning is rumored to be considering his options, with a transfer to LSU listed as a possibility.