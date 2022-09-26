Longhorns’ Bijan Robinson going to hilarious lengths to avoid fumbles

The Texas Longhorns and star running back Bijan Robinson have found a solution to his recent fumble against Texas Tech. And it is an extreme measure.

Rivals.com writer Anwar Richardson recently reported that Robinson has been walking around campus carrying a football. Richardson sent out a tweet explaining Robinson’s decision to do so.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson said he’s been walking around campus and the football facility carrying a football today because he doesn’t want to fumble again. Said teammates tried to knock it out. Even a student on campus tried. He’s held onto it all day. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 26, 2022

In the tweet. Richardson notes that not only have fellow players tried to knock the ball loose but so have students of the university.

Fumbling has never been a major issue for the Longhorns running back Throughout his three seasons, he has fumbled just three total times, including his most recent against Texas Tech.

In the four games that Texas has played this season, Robinson seems primed for the best season of his collegiate career. He has rushed for 414 yards and seven touchdowns. Along with this, he has added eight receptions for 154 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Robinson combined for 1,830 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in the previous two seasons. He recorded 41 receptions for 491 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Robinson is one of the highest anticipated players in this year’s draft class. And many believe that he could be a star at the next level. He has also become a must-watch every Saturday with the performances that he can put up.