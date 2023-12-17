Houston WR transfer Matthew Golden is headed to Texas football.

The Texas football team recently found out that star quarterback Quinn Ewers will be returning to the Longhorns next season. Texas also has five-star Arch Manning as their backup, and he is also expected to be back next year after rumors surfaced that he might want to transfer. The Longhorns are going to have maybe the best QB room in the country, and they just landed a big wide receiver commitment from the transfer portal to help out those talented QBs.

Houston football wide receiver transfer Matthew Golden has committed to Texas football, according to a report from On3. Golden won't have to travel far to his new school as he is staying in Texas, and being close to home was a big factor in his decision.

“Being close to home,” Golden said in regards to his decision. “Just the way they position their playmakers to change the game. Overall, the University and the amount of energy the Texas fans bring.”

Matthew Golden spent two seasons with the Houston football team and he had two good years there. In 2022, Golden finished with 38 receptions, 584 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, he finished with 38 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns. He should fit in nicely to the Texas offense, and he should be a valuable asset on offense next year.

The Longhorns offense is built on explosiveness. From the QB, to the WRs and to the running back, there are explosive play capabilities all over the field. That is the type of player that Texas is looking for to join their offense. The Longhorns have had a very successful season this year, but things will be more challenging next year when they move to the SEC. Look for this team to continue to hit the portal to find more guys like Golden to make their offense better.

Before Texas really begins their preparation for 2024, they have the College Football Playoff to think about. The Longhorns won the Big 12 this season and made the CFP for the first time ever. They will take on #2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal on New Year's Day, and a win will send them to the national title game. The books are expecting them to make the national title as they are favored by four against the Huskies. The winner of that game will play the winner of Michigan and Alabama who play in the Rose Bowl semifinal.