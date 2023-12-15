Arch Manning made a lot of improvements off the field for Texas football this season.

2023 has been a magical year for the Texas football team. The Longhorns finally won the Big 12 and made the College Football Playoff, and a big reason for their success has been the play of quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers has had a big year for Texas, and he is returning next year, which is huge for the Longhorns. He isn't the only talented QB on that team, however.

Backup QB Arch Manning hasn't had his time to shine with the Texas football program yet, but he is still one of the biggest names in college sports. As a recruit out of high school, Manning was a five-star prospect, and his recruitment was followed by everyone in the college football world. He is the nephew of NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, so he had everyone's attention, and it was a huge deal when he committed to Texas.

When Arch Manning first arrived at Texas to begin his college football career, he weighed in at 210 pounds. He has now put on 15 pounds of muscle since arriving, according to a tweet from Anwar Richardson. Not only has Manning improved his physique this season, but he has also taken major strides with the offense despite being a backup. He apparently has reached the point where he can run the entire offense.

With Quinn Ewers on the team, no one was expecting Manning to come in and play during his freshman season. It doesn't matter how good you are, it's very rare for a true freshman to come in and be ready to run a D1 Big 12 offense. Manning handled this season at Texas as well as he possibly could. He has learned the offense, and he has worked hard so that when his time does come, he will be ready.

Ewers will be back to play for the Longhorns next season, but Manning will more than likely be the starter the following year. Not many teams have two quarterbacks of that caliber, so Texas should feel very fortunate that they have that QB room.

This year's Texas football team has at least one more game as they will take on Washington in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. The winner will go to the national championship to take on the winner of Alabama vs. Michigan. Right now, the books think that the Longhorns will be playing two more games this year as they are favored by four points against the Huskies.