Johnny Nansen is leaving Arizona for a job at Texas.

The Texas football team had a breakthrough season this year that had been in the making for a long time. Longhorns fans had been waiting to be back for a long time, but it didn't happen until this season. Texas didn't win it all, but a Big 12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff certainly warrants a Texas is back claim. The Longhorns are here for now, but with a move to the SEC coming, it would be easy for them to take a step backwards next year.

This offseason is going to be a crucial one for Texas football because of the SEC move. The Longhorns will have a much more difficult schedule next season and it will be much harder to win the conference and make the playoff, even with the expansion. They made a lot of progress this season, and it would be unfortunate if they moved backwards after this year.

One move that Texas recently made was hiring Johnny Nansen from Arizona football. Nansen was the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats during the past two seasons, and he is now coming to be the co-DC at Texas and the linebackers coach. This also won't be the first time that Nansen and Steve Sarkisian have coached together as they were both on the staff at USC at the same time. Now, they are reunited in Austin.

This is a nice pickup for Texas. Johnny Nansen was part of a very impressive Arizona staff that has done a tremendous job with that program in recent years. The Wildcats also just beat Oklahoma in their bowl game, and Longhorns fans will be happy that he will be coming in with that experience.