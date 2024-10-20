The Texas football team suffered its first loss of the year in Week 8 against Georgia, dropping them to 6-1 on the year. The loss was a letdown for the team previously ranked No. 1 but not as bad as some of their fans made it out to be with trash being thrown onto the field.

After the game, the university sent out an apology on behalf of the fans. The statement was put out on the team's official website courtesy of team leaders.

“While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at The University of Texas at Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field during last night's game and sincerely apologize to the University of Georgia players, coaches and fans, as well as the Southeastern Conference and officiating crew,” the statement read. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Fans were restless for most of the game but notably threw trash onto the field in the third quarter after an interception was called back with a pass interference penalty.

Georgia wound up winning the game 30-15 in a performance much more dominant than the final score indicated. Following a rough start, Texas benched quarterback Quinn Ewers in the game in favor of Arch Manning but saw no additional success after the move. The teams now share an even 6-1 record through Week 8.

AP rankings updated after Texas' loss to Georgia

After the biggest college football game of the week resulted in the No. 1-ranked team in the country losing, the latest AP rankings received a minor shake-up. Texas dropped four spots to No. 5 while Oregon vaulted up to No. 1 as one of three undefeated teams in the top 10. Georgia moved up three spots to No. 2.

Of the teams in the top five, many argue that Georgia has the best wins of the group with victories over Texas and Clemson. However, they also own a loss to Alabama that ended with a 41-34 score but was a blowout for most of the contest. Oregon owns a 32-31 nod over Ohio State in Week 7 but has no other wins over ranked opponents.

The biggest drop of the week came from Texas and Georgia's SEC companion, Alabama. The Crimson Tide fell eight spots to No. 15 after losing 24-17 to Tennessee. Subsequently, the Volunteers jumped into the top 10 at No. 7.