The Texas football program is currently preparing for its upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, with a spot in the National Championship Game on the line. The Longhorns didn't exactly look great in their quarterfinals win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, but they were able to do just enough to secure their spot vs Ohio State.

One of the reasons that the Peach Bowl vs Arizona State was perhaps closer than many expected was the fact that Texas was playing without one of its best players along the offensive line; however, on Thursday, the team got a positive update in that department.

“Sources: Texas starting right tackle Cameron Williams is expected to return and start for the Longhorns against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semi-finals on Friday,” reported Pete Thamel of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s been dealing with a right knee sprain that forced him to miss the Arizona State game.”

Cameron Williams is one of the many talented players along the Texas offensive line that has allowed the offense to flourish under head coach Steve Sarkisian this year, while the defense remains one of the most dominant units in the country.

The Longhorns will be going up against a Buckeyes squad that has looked like an absolute juggernaut through their first two playoff games, first easily dispatching the Tennessee Volunteers before demolishing the number one seed Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

Still, if Texas wants to win this game, it will have to be the offense that shows significant improvement from what it has displayed over their last three games against Georgia, Clemson, and Arizona State. Having Williams back in the lineup should certainly help in that department.

Texas and Ohio State are slated to kick things off on Friday evening at 7:30 PM ET from Dallas.