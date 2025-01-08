Texas and Ohio State are excited about this week's College Football Playoff Semifinal in the form of the Cotton Bowl. Both teams will travel to Arlington, Texas to take part in the 89th edition of the Cotton Bowl, which will be played at AT&T Stadium. After an update on Tuesday, it seems that weather is no longer feared as an issue ahead of Friday's big game.

AT&T Stadium released a statement on Tuesday about the Cotton Bowl. Despite previous concerns about inclement weather, the game will continue on as scheduled.

“We continue to monitor weather reports, and over the last 24 hours, the forecast for later this week has improved according to the National Weather Service,” the statement read. “We have been meeting routinely with city officials, the Director of Transportation for North Texas and the College Football Playoff. Should the forecast shift, we are prepared for all contingencies.”

The Dallas area is forecasted to receive between three and six inches of snow on Thursday. Preparations have already been made for the unusual winter weather.

“North Texas highways are already being brined and plans are in place to assure a safe environment for everyone in and around AT&T Stadium on game day.”

Both Texas and Ohio State are slated to arrive in Arlington on Wednesday ahead of the big game.

“The teams arrive [Wednesday], as planned, and the 2025 CFP Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will kick off on Friday evening as scheduled.”

Which team has a better chance to win the Cotton Bowl and advance in the College Football Playoff?

Thankfully, this game will continue on as scheduled. Now the question becomes: which team has a better chance at winning?

The easy answer is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the favorite to win it all and have dominated their past two games in the College Football playoff. In fact, Ohio State has outscored its last two opponents 83-38. This highlights how good the Buckeyes are right now, even when playing some of the best teams in the nation.

Texas does have a chance in this one, but they will need to be careful. The best chance for the Longhorns is limiting turnovers and forcing a few errors from the Buckeyes. Otherwise, this game could get ugly.

The winner will take on either Notre Dame or Penn State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.