Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early

Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest.

The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looking back for the eventual 49-0 win. With Oklahoma’s defense unable to match up with Texas, there was just no coming back from the deficit. That is why some fans left the Cotton Bowl early to proceed with their day instead of watching the disaster that was the Sooners.

During his postgame presser, Overshown was asked whether or not he noticed the mass exodus of Sooners fans amid the destruction. The Texas football young gun then responded with a mocking answer, mentioning how some Oklahoma fans still chirped at them while leaving.

“Oh yeah, I noticed. You still had a couple behind us still chirping,” Overshown said, via Rivals.

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown on if he saw the Oklahoma fans heading for the exits early in today's 49-0 win over the Sooners: "Oh yeah, I noticed."

Oklahoma fans can talk all they want, but at the end of the day as DeMarvion Overshown showed, they are the ones smiling and laughing. The Longhorns played the the right brand of Texas football, and it paved the way for them to get the big win.

It’s hard to blame Sooners fans for leaving early, though. Those who stayed were met with more pain anyway, as they were hit with the harsh reality on how big of a gap there is between them and the Longhorns.

Sooners fans are going through it

Texas are now 4-2 on the season and will move forward with a meeting with Iowa State next week. As for the Sooners, they are hoping to bounce back and improve from 2-2, but that is a mission easier said than done as they face the Kansas Jayhawks the next time around.