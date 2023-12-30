With Ewers likely coming back, so will Manning?

During the Texas Football portion of media availability for the Sugar Bowl, members of the media were asking quarterback Arch Manning about his future in college football and addresses the rumors of possibly transferring from the Longhorns. However, he put that chatter to bed as he said he is ready to stay put with Texas since that is the school he has always wanted to play for according to Bob Ballou.

“I haven't looked into transferring at all. I'm just focused on developing and helping this team in any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I've always wanted to.”

Texas QB Arch Manning on the prospects he would consider leaving Texas.. "I haven't looked into transferring at all." #HookEm pic.twitter.com/d3yFYZt4fR — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 30, 2023

There is no doubt that Manning has received a ton of media attention has he is a part of a great football family with his uncles being Peyton and Eli Manning, and his grandfather being Archie Manning. The next possible great Manning quarterback spoke about getting this much attention in the lead up to the Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies.

“There is good and bad to it,” Arch said. “The bad thing is you're kinda recognized a lot of places you go and sometimes you just want to be laid back and undercover, but there's a lot of good to it. I get a lot of Grade A advice.”

Manning now the backup quarterback for the Longhorns

Arch Manning has received a promotion within the Longhorns as he is officially the backup quarterback behind starting signal-caller Quinn Ewers as Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal and is intending on going to Duke. Texas football offensive coordinator Kyle Flood said to ESPN that the team has a ton of confidence in Manning, despite the player being 18-years old and a freshman.

“We've got a ton of confidence in Arch,” Flood continued. “I think his progression throughout the year has been excellent. He's a real student of the game, and he's approached it like that from the very beginning. So I think probably the best thing for him and for us as a team was that, when that happened, it was very easy for him to just continue to do what he was doing, because he never approached it like he was the third quarterback or the backup quarterback. He approaches everything like he's the starting quarterback. I think that's the key when you're in a reserve role of being ready when you're called upon.”

While Manning redshirted this season and will have four years of eligibility after this season according to Bleacher Report, he will likely be the backup quarterback again as there are no plans for Ewers at the moment to move on from Texas. However, a lot of eyes will be on Manning regardless to see if he turns out to be the next great quarterback in his royal family.

Manning has only appeared in one game but at the end of a dominating win to Texas Tech on Nov. 24 where he only threw five passes. Looking at the present, the No. 3 Texas football team will take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m.