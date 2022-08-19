Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle

Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.

There it is! Quinn Ewers has emerged as the starter for Texas football, edging out Hudson Card. A former 5-star recruit and transfer from Ohio State, Ewers will make the first start of his collegiate career on September 3 when the Longhorns play host to Louisiana-Monroe in the 2022 season opener.

It’s pretty shocking to see, given that neither quarterback truly seemed to separate themselves in the competition. It’s a bummer for Card, who was named the starter at this time last year, only to be replaced by then-Longhorns backup Casey Thompson, who transferred to Nebraska this offseason.

Now, the sophomore quarterback finds himself stuck behind the former Buckeyes transfer. Perhaps Sarkisian, who watched as Texas football went 5-7 in his first season at the controls, felt he needed to be bold heading into year two.

Going with Ewers, who hasn’t thrown a pass since 2020, is certainly the bold play here. The redshirt freshman won’t have to wait long for his first big test either. A September 10 contest against the top team in the preseason Ap Top 25 poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide, looms large on the schedule.

The Texas Longhorns will find out quickly how close they are to contending in 2022.