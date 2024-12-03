Texas football has one eye on its first-ever Southeastern Conference title game, and the other on recruiting. The Longhorns sustained a major loss in one out of two scenarios. But their defeat came via Big 10 Conference representative Washington.

Longtime Longhorns offensive line commit John Mills flipped his decision to the Huskies Monday night, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian loses a massive and powerful 6-foot-6, 345-pound interior offensive lineman from California in the process.

Talks of Texas losing Mills had been brewing for weeks. Washington was actually the first to offer the star out of St. Ignatius High in San Francisco. His own grandfather once won a Rose Bowl with the Huskies. And per 247Sports national recruiting director Brandon Huffman, UW offensive line coach Brennan Carroll had been pushing for the talented offensive lineman to flip.

Washington manages to pilfer a legacy recruit to the Huskies. UW holds the 19th-ranked recruiting class per 247Sports, but sixth-ranked class among Big 10 teams. Mills gives UW a three-star IOL addition expected to bulldoze defenses in the future.

How is the Texas 2025 class now looking after Washington flip?

Mills' loss is damaging. Texas needs to bolster the protection for projected 2025 starting quarterback Arch Manning. Mills is also a rare California loss for the Longhorns but for this reason: Sarkisian is a California native.

But did this recruiting loss on the eve of Wednesday's early signing period hurt the Longhorns' class ranking?

Texas and “Coach Sark” still have one of the more loaded incoming freshman classes across the nation. The Longhorns sit at No. 4 nationally for the '25 group per 247Sports. Texas is one of three SEC teams ranked in the top five for recruiting classes. However, the ‘Horns currently have the best recruiting class among state of Texas schools. The next closest Lone Star State representative is Texas A&M, ranked with the 11th-best class.

Despite Mills flipping to UW, Texas still has four offensive linemen expected to sign officially on Wednesday. The headliner is four-star Nick Brooks. The Grayson High star from Loganville, Georgia is a towering 6-foot-7, 345-pounds and committed on Aug. 23.

Jordan Coleman, an in-state prospect, is anticipated to add needed size inside amid Mills' decommitment. Coleman stands at an imposing 6-foot-5, 350-pounds and starred for Cedar Hill High.

Meanwhile, the upcoming '25 class will soon watch the Longhorns pursue the program's first SEC title on Saturday in Atlanta. Texas has its rematch against a Georgia team that beat them 30-15 at Darnell K. Royal Stadium on Oct. 19.