Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is leaving all options open for his future. He is undecided about entering the 2024 NFL draft.

The star quarterback of the Big 12 football power Texas Longhorns is keeping all of his options open in regards to his future. Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is undecided on whether to declare for the NFL draft, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ewers is open to returning to Texas football in 2024.

Ewers is leading Texas football back to national prominence in 2023. Texas football sits atop the Big 12 standings, with a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 conference record. The Longhorns' only loss this season is to Oklahoma and the Longhorns have a quality non conference victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. If Texas wins out and goes to the Big 12 championship, the team has a strong chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Ewers is a key ingredient in that success. The Texas gunslinger has thrown for 2,232 yards in 2023, with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 8 games. He's completing an impressive 70 percent of his passes, a marked improvement from 2022 when he was at 58 percent. Ewers has also rushed for five touchdowns in 2023 for Texas.

Texas' next game is at Iowa State on Saturday. The Longhorns will need Ewers even more in that contest, as star running back Jonathon Brooks is out for the season with a torn ACL. Brooks had rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Longhorns before going down with the injury last Saturday in a victory over TCU.

The Longhorns also host Texas Tech before the end of the regular season. Texas should be favored to win both games. This is Texas' final year in the Big 12, as the school moves to the SEC conference for 2024.

Texas and Iowa State kick off at 8:00 Eastern on Saturday.