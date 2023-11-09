Texas football is going to receive a massive boost as star quarterback Quinn Ewers is finally going to return from injury.

It's been a fun season for Texas football, as the Longhorns currently hold an 8-1 record and it sounds like star quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to finally return from injury.

After Maalik Murphy stepped in and played well for the Longhorns, Ewers is going to get the start in the next game against TCU, per Sam Khan of The Athletic. This will be his first game back since falling to injury against Houston.

“Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Quinn Ewers will start on Saturday vs. TCU.”

This is great news for the Texas football program. Although Murphy stepped in and kept the Longhorns competitive, this is ultimately Quinn Ewers's team right now. Even so, head coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing but good things to say about Murphy, according to Inside Texas.

“Steve Sarkisian on Maalik Murphy: “He played some pretty good football for us, and he should be proud of that. He's setting himself up for what the future can be, but that future can be Saturday night. What I'm telling him is you've got to stay ready, you've got to stay prepared, you've got to stay focused, you've got to stay locked into the plan — like he always does.”

Texas football is currently on a three-game winning streak and hope to keep it going against TCU on Saturday. With Quinn Ewers back under center, the Longhorns will have a fighting chance for the playoffs. However, they need several teams to lose some games to improve their chances.

Look for Ewers to hit the ground running against TCU. Hopefully, it all goes smoothly for him and Texas football.