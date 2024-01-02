What could have been...

Texas football had a chance to pull off a miracle comeback win against the Washington Huskies at the Sugar Bowl Monday night, but Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns offense simply could not break through their opponents' defense, leaving the Big 12 team absorbing a 37-31 loss and shattered hopes of winning the national title.

“Just was looking to give my guys an opportunity to go make a play,” Ewers said about the wild ending to the Sugar Bowl (via Brett Martel of the Associated Press). “At the end of the day, that’s all you can really do.”

Texas football entered the fourth quarter trailing the Huskies by 10 points. That deficit ballooned to 13 points after a field goal by Washington in the opening minute of the final period. The Longhorns then scored a touchdown before the Huskies extended their lead again with a field goal with less than three minutes left in regulation. A field goal by Texas with 1:09 remaining on the clock gave the team some hope for a comeback, especially after they forced the Huskies to punt.

With 41 seconds to work on a potentially game-winning drive, Ewers managed to drive Texas football from Washington's 31-yard line down to the 13th. However, Texas football failed to find anyone in the end zone, with Ewers failing to connect with Adonai Mitchell as time expired.

Ewers finished the game with 318 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while completing 23 of his 43 throws. Overall, Texas football generated 498 yards of offense but two turnovers and their struggles in the end zone ended up hurting the Longhorns, who concluded the 2023 season with a 12-2 overall record.