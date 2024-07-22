Football and Texas just go together. So when a historic rivalry game is on the schedule between two top Texas college teams it is destined to draw no shortage of attention. Texas football and Texas A&M football are scheduled to go head-to-head during the 2024 season on November 30. While fans are certainly excited, players are also looking forward to the matchup.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers shared his thoughts on the rivalry clash, via Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

“My dad actually said he believed growing up that the Texas A&M game was bigger than the Red (River) Rivalry game,” Ewers said. “I’m excited to have that game back and it’s going to be cool, especially going to Kyle Field Thanksgiving weekend. That place is going to be rockin’. We’re all fired up for it.”

Conference realignments led to the teams not playing each other after 2011. However, the game is back in 2024 as Texas football leads the series 76-37-5.

Texas football's promising 2024 outlook

The Longhorns expect to compete in 2024. One of the primary storylines will center around the QB position. Ewers' surprising decision to return will likely leave Arch Manning as the backup QB once again.

Although Texas says the relationship between Manning and Ewers is fine, one has to imagine that Manning was hoping to start this season. Nevertheless, Ewers is set to return and he appears to be poised for a big campaign.

It will be interesting to see how Texas football fares this season. They have a legitimate opportunity to make some serious noise if they play up to their potential. Staying healthy will be incredibly important as well, but that goes without saying.

The Longhorns' primary focus at the moment is preparing for the 2024 campaign. However, they certainly have the Texas football-Texas A&M rivalry circled on their calendar.