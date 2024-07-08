When Quinn Ewers announced that he was returning to the Texas football program for another year, many believed that Arch Manning would transfer to become a starting quarterback at another program, but he decided to stay put. At the Manning Passing Academy, Arch Manning opened up on that decision to stick it out at Texas football.

“It's tough because you want to be out there playing with your boys,” Manning said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. “But (it came down to) just realizing there's nowhere else I want to be, and it was my dream to play at Texas. I'm going to stick it out and play there eventually.”

Quinn Ewers likely could have been a candidate to go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he decided to return for another year at Texas football after leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, where they eventually lost to Washington in the semifinal.

Ewers will remain the starter for Texas this season and will have an early game against Michigan, along with an SEC schedule to showcase his talent and progress from last year against top opponents. Manning will have to wait for 2025 to make his debut, barring massive struggles for Ewers this season.

Quinn Ewers on Arch Manning's NFL future

Ewers was at the Manning Passing Academy as well, and he was asked about Arch's future as a quarterback at Texas, and the development that he will get under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“I think he understands that what he's got here is he's gonna be the most ready whenever he goes to the NFL,” Ewers said, via Holder. “I think coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) does the best job getting quarterbacks ready for the NFL and developing guys. (Manning will) be playing in his third year. He'll be more than comfortable in operating the offense, and it's just a really good fit for him.”

When asked about Manning's patience to sit another year at Texas, Ewers related to him, bringing up his time at Ohio State.

“I think his actions definitely go to show that the kid's got some patience, for sure,” Ewers said, via Holder. “I know it's tough, because when I weent to Ohio State, obviously it's tough sitting behind somebody.”

Ewers sat behind CJ Stroud at Ohio State in 2021, who obviously went on to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and win the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Ewers transferred to to Texas for 2022 and became the starter then.

It will be interesting to see how Ewers fares this year, as if he puts together a strong season against the competition that Texas is scheduled to face, he should be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he struggles, pressure could mount on Sarkisian to make a move to Manning.

Texas fans saw glimpses of Manning at Texas' spring game, and he performed well that day. Ultimately, Longhorn fans likely will have to wait until 2025 to see him under center in games.