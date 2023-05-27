Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Although Quinn Ewers is the undisputed No. 1 quarterback for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2023 season, one reporter believes that five-star recruit Arch Manning could have him looking over his shoulder for the starting job earlier rather than later.

“My question is — will there be a quarterback controversy?” said Carey Murdock of On3’s Sooner Scoop this week. “Will there be pressure on [Ewers] to play well? Because of one young Mr. Five-star on the bench. If he doesn’t play well to start the season, I don’t know that Oklahoma faces Quinn Ewers in that game.”

The Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 7 of this year, with Murdock not fully convinced that Ewers will be the starting quarterback at that time.

Ewers was the No. 1 prospect in the country coming out of high school, and had a solid season with Texas Football in 2022. But still, Murdock believes that Manning has a good chance to usurp him as the starter this season.

“He’s on the right trajectory that he should be on,” Texas Football coach Steve Sarkisian previously said on 105.3 The Fan regarding Arch Manning. “He’s a true freshman in college. He really should still be in high school…He’s going to be a great Longhorn before it’s all said and done.”

Regardless of his 2022 season, Quinn Ewers was among the worst quarterbacks in the country throwing the ball downfield, per Thecomeback.com, completing just 22.7 percent of his throws beyond the line of scrimmage.

It will certainly be an intriguing storyline to follow, to see whether Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning is starting when the Longhorns play the Sooners on Oct. 7.