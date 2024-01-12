The Longhorns made the CFP and won the Big 12 this past season.

It looks like Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian is not leaving the Lone Star state anytime soon, as the two parties are reportedly “close” to a contract extension according to Chip Brown, who covers the Longhorns for 247Sports. The extension also is said to include a raise which was to be expected as the team won the Big 12 conference and was in the college football playoff, which is the first time for them.

#Texas and Steve Sarkisian are “close” to finalizing a contract extension and raise, a source involved in the process told @Horns247. The #Longhorns won the Big 12 and reached their first CFP in 2023.https://t.co/ojXT9dCGyV — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 12, 2024

Sarkisian was a popular name brought up after the shocking news of head coach Nick Saban retiring from the mantle at the University of Alabama. As Sarkisian has a past at Alabama and with Saban, people were wondering if he would move on from Texas to take the attractive job.

No one will know if that was the main reason the University of Texas gave him an extension, but if it gets done, it would officially take his name out of speculation. Another reason to think Sarkisian is staying put is that he is currently on the recruiting trail with Texas garb on according to Bastrop High School head football coach Jake Griedl.

Opening day of recruiting… first stop.. Bastrop, Texas! Thank you @CoachSark and @TexasFootball for coming by to recruit our young men.#RecruitTheSTROP pic.twitter.com/iTVeKwjVus — Jake Griedl (@JGriedl) January 12, 2024

The Texas football team finished as the No. 3 ranked team in the country. They faced off against the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl where they lost 37-31. There is no doubt that the Longhorns feel like they can run it back as one inclination is quarterback Quinn Ewers forgoing the NFL Draft and returning for his senior season. With Sarkisian locked up in an extension, there will be a lot of expectations for Texas.