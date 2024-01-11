Steve Sarkisian's path was guided by both Nick Saban and Pete Carroll.

It has been a long road for both Pete Carroll and Nick Saban. Both have been honing talents in the world of football for a long time. The Alabama football program got its long streak of glory because of their now retired head honcho. The Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, had a bumpy road en route to all the victories that they had. But, the constant between the two is the people they have inspired. One of them is the Texas football program's Steve Sarkisian.

“The 2 GOATs! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything!” Steve Sarkisian wrote about both Nick Saban and Pete Carroll.

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian and his great mentors

The Texas football head coach had a lot of mentorship from both of these greats. He first started out with Pete Carroll. Before he was the known mastermind behind the Seahawks' schemes, Carroll spent a lot of time figuring out how to run the USC football program. There he would experience a lot of success by terrorizing opponents with his wits. He got the Pac-10 title ten times and got two national championships. The USC football squad had only lost 19 times in a span of 116 games with seven bowl wins in the middle.

The man behind Carroll was Sarkisian. He was the assistant coach who was managing players and getting their schemes ready before battling it out with other tough opponents. The Texas football coach has a lot of love for the Seahawks' head honcho because of this.

His time with Nick Saban would come after, albeit in a very limited timeframe. Sarkisian would see the glory of the Alabama football program up close and personal with his own eyes. He would understand what it takes to win lot of SEC titles, and six national championships in his brief stint. Sarkisian was only there to be their offensive coordinator for the 2019-20 campaign but he sure absorbed a lot.

It can be quite sad that two legends of their game are leaving. But, there should be no worries spent on the current names who are making waves and breaking records. The Texas football coach may have been in the background of these two men's success, but he is more than ready to sit with them atop football immortality.