Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.

Ewers passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns against just an interception on 21-of-31 completions to humble the Sooners. Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian was full of praises for the quarterback when he spoke to reporters following the contest.

Via Dave Wilson of ESPN:

“Quinn was spot on,” Sarkisian said. “The ball was going where it was supposed to go, on time. And the playmakers made their plays. … In the end, he was ready, and that’s why we did what we did.”

Apart from Ewers, Texas football also got a tremendous boost from its ground attack, particularly from running back Bijan Robinson, who burned rubber for 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Texas football is at its best when Quinn Ewers is taking snaps under center, and it’s definitely reflected by the comment made after the game by Longhorns receiver Jordan Whittington.

“His poise in any situation is unmatched,” said Jordan Whittington, who caught five passes for 97 yards. “He just looks calm, relaxed the whole time. If you went to war with somebody and you look at him and he’s freaking out, you’d probably freak out. You got Quinn in a war with you, you’re just chilling. So I’d be relaxed, too.”

Hudson Card took care of the quarterbacking duties while Ewers was out, with the Longhorns going 3-1 over that stretch — the only loss coming at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Sep. 24. In the loss to the Crimson Tide, Ewers was only able to pass for 134 yards on 9-of-12 completions, as he got knocked out of the game early.

Coming up next for Ewers and Texas football is a meeting with the Iowa State Cyclones next Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.