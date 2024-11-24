The College Football Playoffs is stirring up controversy with every snap of the ball. Will a garbage-time touchdown by Indiana be enough to convince the committee the Hoosiers deserve to remain in the top 12 bracket? How will Tulane and Boise State's battles against negative narratives shake out? Even fights on what should happen on the field are starting to get stoked up, like where should a team want to be for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Texas football wants to bring home a trophy, not sit on the couch with Quinn Ewers, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Brian Davis (A-to-Z Sports) got the scoop from Coach Sark after a big win over Kentucky.

“I value an SEC championship and I know our team does,” Sarkisian stated. “This is the elite football conference in America and if you have an opportunity to do that, we’re gonna go take it.”

Sarkisian was not saving the bravado until after Texas beat Kentucky 31-17, and that is flattering to the Wildcats.

“I tell this to all Longhorn Nation,” Sarkisian said. “We are 9-1 for the second year in a row. We are competing for a conference championship for the second year in a row. We are competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. Don’t forget what the last decade looked like. Let’s just remember how good we’ve got it right now and appreciate this team for how good they’re playing right now.”

Unfortunately, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left the stadium hobbled and hurting according to Sarkisian. The Longhorns were not happy about the play that caused the latest injury either. The NFL has made the move illegal, but Kentucky used it to get Ewers to the ground with no penalty.

“On kind of a scramble up the middle, he got – I guess you can call it a hip-drop tackle, as they refer to it in the NFL,” Sarkisian said. “It's not illegal in college football. And it just kept kind of tightening up on him. And at that point, I said that I didn't feel like it was worth having to expose him.”

Texas football fans have one more hurdle to clear before booking a spot in the SEC Championship Game though. A Thanksgiving Week war against 15th-ranked Texas A&M will decide how the Longhorns determine their fate: on the field in Atlanta or fussing at the committee from Austin.