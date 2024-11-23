Texas football is preparing for the final home game of the season against Kentucky on Saturday, and during the Senior Day festivities, quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to be recognized, according to CJ Vogel of On Texas Football.

Quinn Ewers being recognized on Senior Day indicates that he plans to move on from the Texas football program this offseason, likely to the NFL Draft. It was a significant decision for Ewers to return to school last year, as some expected Arch Manning to take over for this season. That decision has delayed the passing of the baton at the quarterback position to 2026.

This season, Ewers has dealt with an injury after starting out hot, with a standout performance on the road against Michigan sticking out the most. He brought Texas football to the College Football Playoff last year, but lost to Washington. He is looking to end his college career with a national championship victory.

Texas football's road forward with College Football Playoff approaching

Texas football is currently No. 3 in the country, but does not have many wins against top teams. The Longhorns re playing Kentucky on Saturday, and are heavy favorites. Then, the last regular season game is on the road against No. 15 Texas A&M. That is a huge game, and would be huge for Texas' resume. A loss could cause the Longhorns to drop significantly in the rankings, especially considering that Texas could miss out on the SEC Championship Game with a loss.

If Texas wins the last two games of the season, that would set up a big matchup in the SEC Championship. There is a long list of potential opponents, but no matter who it ends up being, it will be a top team. That will be another chance for a resume-building win for Texas. Ewers looks to close out his college career strong and make a statement before heading to the NFL.