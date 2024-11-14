As the Texas football team prepares to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the entire country, as people could be predicting they will be hoisting up the national championship by the end of the season. After Texas football's dominating win over the Florida Gators, the confidence level is high, though the eventual College Football Playoff will be expanded as it has received an endorsement from head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian on adoring the expanded CFP

While the Longhorns likely have nothing to worry about in terms of missing the College Football Playoff since it has been expanded to 12 teams, Sarkisian would still take time to talk about how much he enjoys the idea. Consequently, he would even say that he has been hoping this concept could become a reality, according to A to Z Sports.

“I love it. I’ll be honest with you. I love it,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “I’ve been banging for this playoff now for some time. I always say we’re the only sport that didn’t have a true playoff,” Sarkisian said. “Every other sport, whether it’s professional or collegiate, they have a playoff. We have March Madness. We have the NCAA baseball tournament and College World Series. NBA or NFL, everybody has it. You know, us and boxing are the only two that don't have a playoff. And so for us to finally get it now, I think is awesome.”

“And I’ve been saying this, I think the popularity of college football right now is at an all-time high,” Sarkisian continued. “There are so many meaningful games that are happening every weekend. Before, everybody was worried about who was going to be five, six and seven, and now, all of a sudden, you're looking at 10 through 25 of who can find their way into this playoff. What if somebody in the front half of that one through eight, what if they lose, how far they fall? And I just think it's super exciting.”

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian on the narrative of a weak schedule

Subsequently, though the Longhorns have been rolling this season, there have been some who thought the Texas football team has been overvalued or haven't faced a tough schedule. Despite the narrative, Sarkisian said he does not “pay attention” to the talk and focuses on the teams that they have beat and the ones on their schedule.

“I’m not certain. I, honestly, don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Sarkisian said. “All I know is, we play the teams that are in front of us, and they’re good. So I don’t know if people don’t think they’re good or not. That’s not for me to decide. You know, we just try to play our best football that we can.”

At any rate, Sarkisian would still express his excitement for the incoming remainder of the season, especially when the postseason comes around.

“I love it for our sport, I love it for our game, I love it for the popularity,” Sarkisian said. “I think it’s creating a lot more exposure for more teams, which I think is healthy and good for the sport.”

The No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns are 8-1, 4-1 in conference play, as they travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are 5-4.