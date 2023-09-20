Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is getting his team set to play against the Big 12, starting with Saturday's game versus Baylor. Sarkisian's squad has gotten off to a strong 3-0 start beating Rice, Alabama, and Wyoming, but now they get to face their conference rivals for the last time before they head for the SEC.

Sarkisian talked about the mindset his team needs to have when facing Baylor, saying, “I think we just need to understand what we’re walking into, we’re gonna go into Baylor here Saturday night on the road,” Sarkisian said. “It’s been well documented as of right now the last time we’re gonna play Baylor, last time we’re gonna go there. So we understand the environment we’re walking into and we can’t be fearful of that. We have to embrace it, we gotta walk in there and be ourselves and play our brand of football, but understand what we’re going into,” via Kaiden Smith of On 3.

Aside from Baylor, Steve Sarkisian also acknowledged that these upcoming games versus the Big 12 will have extra meaning since this is the last conference rivalry games for many of these teams as the Longhorns depart to the SEC.

“I do think that’s part of it, I do think as a lot of these historical games are going to come to a close this season now more than ever are there horns down. Now more than ever are there who cares about Texas, let’s take one more shot at them on the way out. And so we can’t sit here and be a punching bag, we have to walk in there and we have to be in attack mode.”