The Baylor football program has a tough test ahead on Saturday when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns come to down for the last time as a member of the Big 12 conference, and Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda discussed the matchup and how important it is to the fanbase.

“We are going to talk about that (magnitude of playing Texas for the last time,” Dave Aranda said, via Eric Nahlin of on3.com. “I think as an aside to that, but probably not as an aside, is I can't tell you how many times this offseason it's been, ‘hey Dave, just win one game please.' That's been brought up to me multiple, multiple times. I sense it and I know it. I'm blessed and we're blessed to be able to do something about it. But we're definitely going to talk about the history and some of the bigger games of the past because I that's way important with something like this.”

It has been a tough start for Aranda and the Baylor football program, they are currently 1-2 after losing to Texas State and Utah before beating Long Island at home for the first win of the year. Texas football certainly comes in as heavy favorites in this game, especially after establishing itself as a contender for the College Football Playoff contender with a win on the road against Alabama.

It will be a tough test for Aranda and Baylor, and it would be one of the biggest upsets of the season if the Bears can pull it off.