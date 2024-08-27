The Texas football team will begin their massive 2024 season on Saturday when they play host to Colorado State football. The Longhorns are coming off of a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth, and they are ranked #4 to start the season. Texas is obviously a big favorite over the Rams, but Steve Sarkisian and his squad are not overlooking them.

Steve Sarkisian gave a lot of credit to Colorado State football head coach Jay Norvell and the whole Rams squad ahead of this matchup. Sarkisian expects Colorado State to be sound in all phases of the game, and he knows that his Texas football team has to be ready for a fight.

“We’ve got a very tough opponent,” Sarkisian said, according to an article from the Coloradoan. “Coach Norvell has done a really good job of building that program back up at Colorado State. I know 5-7 last year, but there was a lot of close games that could have went either way. A veteran offensive line. A very veteran defense with two really good safeties. All-conference safeties that have played a lot of football and a very intricate special teams unit. Very well-coached team. They tax you mentally as well as tax you physically. This is going to take a great week of preparation from our players not only physically, but mentally because they’re going to get challenged in all three phases.”

It would be easy for Texas to overlook Colorado State as the Longhorns are traveling to play #9 Michigan in week two, but it sounds like they are focused on the task at hand.

One player that Steve Sarkisian has his eye on

There are a lot of talented players on this Colorado State football team, but one player that especially stands out to Steve Sarkisian is wide receiver Tory Horton.

“They have a very explosive offense that likes to throw the ball around. A dynamic receiver in Tory Horton,” Sarkisian said. “Where’s he lining up? They move him around a fair amount. Then, having the ability to win at the top of routes against him. He’s got good length. Then, you have to get him on the ground. As much as getting him on the ground when we’re on defense, we’ve got to get him on the ground when he’s returning kicks. When he can open his stride up and get in the open field he can run away from you. It’s going to be important that we get multiple hats to the ball, not just with him, but everybody.”

Horton had a huge season last year with the Rams as he hauled in 96 receptions for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. Texas will need to keep tabs on him at all times.

Texas football and Colorado State football will kick things off from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday at 3:30 ET. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Longhorns are favored by 32 points.