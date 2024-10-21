Texas football suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Georgia on Saturday, falling to 6-1 in the process. Quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't play well and many believed he was playing hurt.

Ewers missed two games with an injury and Arch Manning stepped in and shined. Ewers has now taken over the starting duties again but he's voiced himself that the oblique issue is still bothering him. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't believe the injury is impacting his play and said everyone is dealing with some type of ailment heading into Week 8.

Via Wescott Eberts:

“I don't think it's impacting him at all. I really think he's healthy and feels good about it. Is he 100 percent? I don't know. Is anybody on our team 100 percent going into Week Eight? Probably not. Everybody's got something right now.”

Quinn Ewers completed 25 of 43 passes against the Bulldogs for 211 yards and two TDs. He also threw an interception. Late in the second quarter, Sarkisian benched Quinn Ewers for a few plays to “mentally get him back in the game”. The Longhorns boss made it clear following the contest that Ewers remains QB1, though.

Via ESPN:

“Quinn Ewers is our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “I appreciate the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that can come into the game and provide a spark in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn's our starter.”

Many fans have called for Texas football to make Manning the starter again after how well he played in his brief time as the starter. But, it doesn't appear that's going to happen right now. Georgia's pass rush made life a living hell for both Ewers and Manning.

The Longhorns are back in action this weekend against Vanderbilt, who upset Alabama a couple of weeks ago. Hopefully, Ewers is a lot more productive as Texas looks to keep its CFP aspirations alive.