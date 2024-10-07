This Saturday, Oklahoma and Texas football will pen a new, exciting chapter in their fabled Red River Rivalry. The longtime Big 12 foes will square off as SEC members for the first time ever, as the No. 1 Longhorns visit the No. 18 Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The question is, though, who will be taking snaps under center for the road team? The latest Quinn Ewers update seems to offer plenty of clarity.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says that if the game were to be contested on this day, the star junior quarterback would be the starter, according to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com.