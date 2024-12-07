Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian witnessed a penalty-filled first half against Georgia. The yellow marker flew out eight times for the Longhorns.

ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge asked about the penalties. She fired off “how do you get your team to clean some of that up?” But “Coach Sark” went viral with his response.

“Well, hopefully they call them for holding one of these times too,” Sarkisian responded, creating the awkward halftime response. Rutledge tossed it over to Holly Rowe right away. Sarkisian clearly wasn't mincing words.

Expand Tweet

Reactions sprouted from there after the succinct, but blunt, Sarkisian interview.

“Steve Sarkisian tried to set a world record for the shortest halftime interview of all-time,” Barstool Sports shared in its reaction on X.

Dallas Morning News reporter Shawn McFarland screenshot different photos to create a “story in four parts.”

Expand Tweet

Georgia only got called for only two penalties. Hence the frustration out of the Texas head coach.

Controversy happened with Steve Sarkisian, Texas before SEC title game

Fans likely haven't forgotten the last Texas-Georgia controversy.

Defensive pass interference surfaced in the October meeting at Darnell K. Royal Stadium. Jahdae Barron of Texas picked off Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. But his takeaway later got called back due to DPI. Fans threw water bottles and other debris in disgust in response.

But, a referee discussion overturned the decision. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart became irate on the sidelines. Many fans also believed officials purposely overturned the penalty due to the home crowd reaction.

Smart still led Georgia to the 30-15 romp on the road. He even called out the refs and other critics after the win.

“Nobody gave us a chance,” Smart told ESPN sideline reporter Katie George. “Your own network doubted us. And then they tried to rob us with calls in this place. These guys are so resilient.”