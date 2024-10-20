The highly anticipated Texas vs. Georgia football game featured one of the most bizarre calls by an officiating crew in recent memory, and no one seems ready to let it go in Athens despite the Bulldogs winning 30-15 last night.

After the game, which included a controversial pass interference penalty that was called on Texas and then reversed following a delay brought on by Longhorn fans throwing trash on the field, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said that “they tried to rob us.” And while UGA athletic Josh Brooks was more diplomatic, he wants the Southeastern Conference (SEC) to look into what happened.

“I don't find it productive to publicly demean or embarrass officials or the conference office via social media. That would be no better than the physical action of throwing objects on the field,” Brooks said, via On3's Pete Nakos. “However, I will challenge the conference office on what happened and how it happened in the manner it did.”

Georgia topples Texas despite controversial pass interference penalty, reversal

Late in the third quarter, with the Dawgs leading 23-8, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception to Jahdae Barron, who returned the INT down inside the Georgia 10-yard line. However, there was a flag on the play; the officials soon announced Barron had committed defensive pass interference, negating his interception and giving the Bulldogs the ball back and another set of downs.

To say the Texas fans were upset about the call would be an understatement. When the replay was first shown on the video boards in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, boos rained down. And then other stuff began to rain down as well.

In a display of their displeasure, the Longhorns' fans, particularly the student section near the end zone, hurled cans, bottles, and cups onto the field, causing a delay. While typically that would mean nothing as it relates to the penalty, in this case, it gave the referees time to talk it over and ultimately reverse the call.

As for what the SEC said about the incident, it likely won't give Georgia fans any satisfaction.

“The game officials gathered to discuss the play,” the SEC said of the call in a statement, “which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9 yard line.

“While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.”

The conference said the delay caused by the fans throwing items on the field will be reviewed “related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures.”

Despite the brouhaha, Georgia's defense wrote the story of the game by completely shutting down the Texas rushing attack and giving quarterback Quinn Ewers fits, especially in the first half. The Bulldogs are now 6-1 and will likely rise to at least No. 3 in the nation. Texas, which was atop the polls heading into the weekend, will certainly slide after its first loss of the year.