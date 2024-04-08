There is never a good time to be in legal trouble. For former Texas football defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, the timing of his run-in with the law came at an especially worse time, with the 2024 NFL Draft just a couple of weeks away.
Sweat was reported arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
“Sweat, 22, was booked Sunday afternoon into Travis County Jail, according to online records, after being arrested by Austin police. He faces a Class B misdemeanor, which in Texas carries a fine up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail.”
Sweat has also been charged with DWI, according to a separate report from Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
“Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat was arrested early this morning and charged with DWI, according to @KXAN_News in Austin. Sweat is viewed as a potential day 2 draft pick.”
Sweat did not spend much time in jail before, as he was later released after posting bond. He walked out of the Travis County Jail with a white towel covering his head and his attorney accompanying him. However, Sweat's attorney did not provide any comment when asked by KXAN News.
T’Vondre Sweat 2024 NFL Draft outlook
Although he was able to find his way out of jail — for now — this isn't a good look for the ex-Texas football player. With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, teams who have him on their list of draft targets might be considering taking him off of it, or, at the very least, have serious doubts about whether he's worth spending a pick on, knowing the legal trouble he's facing.
Sweat, who is the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat, played five seasons in the college ranks with Texas football. During his time in Austin, Sweat recorded a total of 127 tackles along with 5.0 sacks and 13 passes defended with two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. In 2023, Sweat had a terrific year with Texas football, as he won the Outland Trophy — given to the interior lineman deemed as best in college football by the Football Writers Association of America — while also earning a Unanimous All-American nod. In addition to those, Sweat also was named the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
With Sweat as an integral part of Texas football defense in 2024, the Longhorns managed to finish the season ranked 12th in the nation with just 18.9 points allowed per game and 28th with just 336.9 total yards surrendered per outing.
His DWI case is a serious threat to hurt his chances of going as high as possible in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he is not widely viewed as a first-round pick, many thought, prior to his arrest, that he's someone a team would take a chance on in the second round. That general outlook is likely to change following his arrest.
