Let's take a look at three players who boosted their draft stock in a big way at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The week of Reese's Senior Bowl marks the unofficial beginning of NFL Draft season. The football world convenes in Mobile, Alabama to watch and gain information on burgeoning prospects hoping to make a name for themselves ahead of the upcoming draft. Every year, stars emerge from this event, with players like Puka Nacua, Jayden Reed, and Rashee Rice becoming recent success stories from the event.

Unsurprisingly, there were a handful of standouts who managed to do the same at this year's Senior Bowl. A few of them, like Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, and Michigan's Roman Wilson, have especially boosted their draft stock and could hear their names get called early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's take a closer look at their performance during the latest Senior Bowl and see what they managed to do to improve their stock ahead of the upcoming draft.

T'Vondre Sweat, Defensive Lineman

Heading into Senior Bowl week, there was a different lineman from the University of Texas that everyone had their eyes on. That would be Byron Murphy, but an injury prevented him from participating in the event. However, Murphy's former teammate T'Vondre Sweat more than made up for his absence. Sweat dominated throughout the event, tossing just about every offensive lineman he went up against like ragdolls.

Every T'Vondre Sweat 1-on-1 from the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/Yr2OeZ8RNA — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 2, 2024

Sweat had only five sacks across his five collegiate seasons, but he showed off plenty of pass rush juice in Mobile. He's also a force in the run game, and that showed up at the Senior Bowl as well.

#Texas IDL T'Vondre Sweat looking like one of those giants in the Royal Rumble here vs this duo double. Tossing bodies and not moving off his spot. pic.twitter.com/xfgN3hUN9f — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 1, 2024

T'Vondre Sweat came into Mobile this week as more of a Day 2 selection than a first-round lock. However, people who are there on the scene think he's got a chance to get drafted in Round 1. There might not be anybody who has gotten more out of the Senior Bowl so far than Sweat.

Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback

Unlike T'Vondre Sweat, Quinyon Mitchell was regarded as someone with a very real shot at going in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. But with him playing at a Group of Five school in the University of Toledo, perhaps people weren't too familiar with his game. That is despite the fact that Mitchell has been one of the best corners in all of college football over the past two seasons.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell over the past two seasons: 🔒 95.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒 6 Interceptions

🔒 27 Pass Breakups

🔒 40% Allowed Completion Rate

🔒 42.5 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/9Yxv0hM8q5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2024

Well, it turns out Mitchell balling out wasn't just because he went to a small school. He is just simply that dude. Mitchell clamped just about every wide receiver he went up against in Mobile, and he had quite a highlight in a 1-on-1 drill against USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, sticking with the wideout before eventually picking off the pass.

Quinyon Mitchell is THAT dude🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Fon4h8GadI — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

He also shut down Michigan's Roman Wilson deep downfield to force an incompletion.

Roman Wilson vs. Quinyon Mitchell pic.twitter.com/WTbHZxUuoA — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

Between Alabama corners Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Iowa's Cooper DeJean, and Clemson's Nate Wiggins, this year's class at that position is pretty deep. Mitchell is adding his name to that list, though, and his play in Mobile may have solidified his chances of getting drafted in the first round.

Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver

Roman Wilson may have gotten stifled by Mitchell in that clip above, but he won a couple of battles against the talented corner in his own right too.

Roman Wilson is a problem. This is against Quinyon Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/Kq9NrdTsAJ — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) January 31, 2024

Wilson shined at Mobile, as he was arguably the best receiver at the Senior Bowl during the practice sessions. His numbers at Michigan weren't the gaudiest, but that's partly due to the fact that he played in an offense that prioritized running the ball and winning with their defense. Even then, Wilson was great during his final season at Ann Arbor, where he caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown against Alabama in their College Football Playoff matchup.

Wilson may not have done enough to bump his draft stock into the first round, as this is another very deep receiver class, so it will be difficult to leapfrog some of the names ahead of him. But Wilson will almost undoubtedly get selected on Day 2 because of what he did in Mobile this past week.