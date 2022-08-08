fbpx
Twitter loses its mind after Texas football receives no. 1 vote in preseason poll

The college football coaches preseason poll dropped on Monday, with few surprises at the top. For the second straight year, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban’s peers were buying what he was selling, as the Tide garnered the most no. 1 votes. Fellow top schools, such as Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson, rounded out the top-10. But there was one huge surprise in the preseason poll. Not only did Texas football place inside the top-20, but they also received a no. 1 vote! Twitter lost its mind.

The initial reaction of college football fans to the Longhorns no. 1 vote in the preseason poll was one of shock, not unlike the reaction of Starlord in this scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Dumbfounded was also a good way to describe the reaction some had to a coach thinking Texas football could be the no. 1 team in the nation in 2022. Why is that such an egregious vote in the first place, you ask? This Twitter user described it pretty well.

That sums it up. The Longhorns, who went 5-7 last year and haven’t been to the title game since 2009, do indeed have a quarterback battle between Hudson Card- he of the 86 career pass attempts- and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, whose college football career has consisted of a few handoffs.

It’s easy to see why some fans were more than a little skeptical of the college football preseason poll after seeing Texas get a no. 1 vote. Some were even thinking conspiracy.

One fan floated the possibility of Alabama’s Nick Saban expertly trolling Texas by voting for them, then watching as they fail to live up to the expectations. Another mused about a coach potentially attempting to vote for Texas-San Antonio.

Either way, it’s clear that fans refused to accept that someone possibly thought Texas football could be good enough to be the no. 1 team in the nation.

