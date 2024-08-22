It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Texas football fans. The Longhorns are ranked #4 to start the season, but they are making the move to the SEC this season. Nothing will come easy.

We’re almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you’re getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans are in favor of, but some still don’t like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren’t actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Texas football is coming for everything

Speaking of conference realignment… Texas football is one of the biggest names to watch this season in college football, and their move to the SEC is a major reason why. The Longhorns are expected to be one of the best teams in college football this season as they are returning a ton of talent from their College Football Playoff team, and they will be playing in arguably the toughest conference in the country now. This team was great last year, but the Big 12 wasn't nearly as strong as the SEC. It's going to be interesting to see if the Longhorns can have the same success in their new conference this season.

Everyone knows that things will be harder on Texas football this year now that they are in the SEC, but they are a popular pick to win the conference, and also a popular pick to win the national championship. The Longhorns lost in the CFP last year, but they did win by 10 points on the road against Alabama early in the season. That is a great sign that they will be able to have a good year this season as the Crimson Tide went on to win the SEC.

We are just a little over a month a way from this huge Texas football season getting underway. With the move to the SEC and the lofty expectations for this team, this is one of the biggest seasons in recent memory for the Longhorns.

Obviously, one of the most important players on this Texas team this year is quarterback Quinn Ewers. He is one of the best, most experienced QBs in all of college football. However, here is another X-factor that Texas has that doesn’t get talked about nearly as often:

Silas Bolden

Quinn Ewers is extremely important to this Texas football team, but he needs weapons on the outside to make his job easier. Last season, the Longhorns were loaded with wide receiver talent, but they will have all new starters this year. In fact, Texas is expected to have three transfers be their top-three WRs. One of them is Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden.

Silas Bolden was a stud last year at Oregon State, and he has now brought his talents to Austin. Texas football lost a lot of elite WR talent to the NFL during the offseason, and they need to reload. They did just that with the transfer portal as they brought in Bolden, Isaiah Bond from Alabama and Matthew Golden from Houston.

All three of these transfers should be very good, but Silas Bolden put up the best numbers last season. He finished the year with 54 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns. Ewers needs weapons on the outside, and Bolden might just end up being his favorite one.

Having Quinn Ewers back this year is big, but part of the reason he’s been so good at Texas is the talent around him. That is necessary for every QB, and Silas Bolden is going to be able to make plays for Ewers. They should make for an elite duo.