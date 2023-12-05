Shaka Smart, the former Texas basketball coach and current Marquette coach, will host his former team in a Big East-Big 12 battle.

It is a big week for the University of Texas athletics. The biggest news is obviously that it was announced that Texas' football team will be playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time. However, it is also a big week for the basketball program.

Number 12 Texas will be playing Marquette, the number eight team in the nation. The top-25 clash will serve as a reunion for Shaka Smart, the former Texas coach who now coaches the Golden Eagles. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about watching the game.

When and where is Texas vs. Marquette?

Although Texas will be playing their old coach for the first time since he left the team, it will be at Smart's new home, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

How to watch Texas vs. Marquette

The Big East-Big 12 Battle will be on FS1, but you can also stream the game using fuboTV.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Texas storylines

Texas is 6-1, with their only loss of the season being at the hands of the defending champion UConn Huskies. UConn is also the only ranked opponent Texas has faced. So, they will get a chance to prove themselves against Marquette.

Texas has five players scoring in double figures this season. Only one of those players has spent his entire collegiate career in Austin, Texas. Dillon Mitchell isn't the high-end draft prospect he once was, but he has found a role and played it nicely for the Longhorns. Mitchell is a freak athlete who thrives on the defensive end of the floor.

Tyrese Hunter also played for Texas with Mitchell last year, but he spent his first year with Iowa State. The guard has scored double figures in each of his three collegiate seasons, but he hasn't developed as much as many would have hoped. Still, Hunter is a solid player capable of getting to the rim.

The two are joined by Max Abmas in the starting lineup. The Oral Roberts transfer was one of the biggest transfers in college basketball history, and he has shown why so far this season. Abmas leads the team with 16.7 points per game, and he has single-handedly improved Texas' three-point shooting, which has been an issue of theirs for years.

Kadin Shedrick and Ithiel Horton are Texas' other big-time scorers. The two come from Virginia and UCF, respectively, and they are scoring 14.2 and 12.6 points per game each.

Marquette storylines

Marquette has had a difficult schedule to start their season. They played (and beat) Kansas when they were the number-one team in the nation. They also played (and lost to) Purdue when they were the number-two team in the nation.

The Purdue loss can be forgiven, but the Golden Eagles had their worst game of the year in their most recent contest. They lost 75-64 to Wisconsin in their lowest-scoring output of the year.

Oso Ighodaro had a particularly bad game against Wisconsin, as he only scored five points. A bounce-back game seems inevitable, though. The forward is averaging 12.6 points per game. Ahead of him in the scoring department are Kameron Jones and Tyler Kolek. The backcourt pairing score 29.9 points per game combined.

Marquette has a great chance to bounce back from their Wisconsin loss against Texas, and Shaka Smart will be sure to motivate his team a little extra, considering he is playing his former team.