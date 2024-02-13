Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland is showing some love to former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes.

Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland is giving a shout out to one of his school's most famous alumni. McCasland gave a thumbs up to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following the Red Raiders' win over Kansas on Monday. Mahomes played his college football at Tech.

“What a great weekend. Saturday, we win at home… we get a Mahomes win yesterday. Red Raiders are on fire right now.” – Grant McCasland pic.twitter.com/KFBbryvRPv — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) February 13, 2024

“Red Raiders are on fire right now,” McCasland said following his team's 79-50 beating of Kansas. Kansas coach Bill Self was ejected from the game with his team down late in the second half. It was the first time in Self's coaching history at Kansas that he had been thrown out of a game.

Texas Tech basketball is having an amazing season under McCasland. The Red Raiders are 18-6 in the coach's first year in Lubbock. The team is third in the Big 12 conference standings, with a 7-4 conference mark following the Kansas win. The Red Raiders are almost unstoppable in Lubbock, as the team has a 13-1 home record on the season.

Mahomes also has a big reason to be happy. The Chiefs quarterback just led his team to its third Super Bowl victory in the last 4 seasons. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl 58, winning 25-22 in overtime. Mahomes was also named Most Valuable Player of the game.

McCasland previously coached at North Texas where he led the Mean Green to the NCAA tournament in 2021. The team defeated Purdue that season in March Madness before bowing in the Round of 32.

Texas Tech basketball next plays at Iowa State on Saturday. Red Raiders fans are surely hoping Mahomes might make an appearance to help cheer on his college team.