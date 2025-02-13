Texas Tech star forward JT Toppin posted a stat line not seen in 30 years in the Red Raiders' win over Arizona State. The home clash between head coach Grant McCasland's team and the Sun Devils was much more complicated than expected. The Red Raiders eventually sealed the deal in their 111-106 double overtime victory to collect their tenth Big 12 win.

Toppin was nothing short of sensational on Wednesday night, scoring a career-high 41 points while recording 15 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. This all came on a staggering 17-22 from the field. In several posts on Twitter, college basketball reporter Jared Berson recapped the historical significance of JT's performance.

“Toppin is the only Division I player with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and multiple steals and blocks in a single game over the last 30 years. Toppin is the fourth player in Big 12 history with 40 points and 15 rebounds in a game, joining Melvin Ejim, Blake Griffin, and Michael Beasley. He joins Zach Edey in last year’s Elite Eight as the only Division I player with a 40-15 game over the last three seasons.

The last player I can ~definitively~ say had 40 points, 15 rebounds, and multiple steals and blocks in a Division I game was Ralph Sampson on January 25, 1981 (it is possible it happened other times in the 1980s or early 1990s). Toppin is just the fourth Division I player this century to post 40 points, 15 rebounds, and shoot 75% from the field in a game and the first to do it in eight years.”

JT Toppin has been at the forefront of a terrific second season under Grant McCasland

The No. 12 Red Raiders are now 19-5 overall and 10-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech basketball has won nine of its last ten games and is squarely in the hunt for the regular-season conference championship. Toppin transferred from New Mexico after being named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2024. The sophomore from Dallas, Texas, has carried on that form.

Toppin is currently averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and is in clear contention to make an All-Big 12 team. Especially if he continues to play like he did tonight. Texas Tech basketball is in its second season under head coach Grant McCasland. With the team currently projected as a three-seed in ESPN's bracket, things are looking up for the Red Raiders in 2025.

In a postgame interview, Grant McCasland heaped praise on Toppin for his sensational performance against the Sun Devils while noting what the key is for the Red Raiders going forward.

“Yes, I mean honestly, in a game where it’s open flow like this and you can give him (Toppin) some space, he’s so dynamic. But having shooters around him gives him that space. That’s why this game is so awesome, man. It’s about the team.

JT would say it, but what was best about this performance was while JT was getting buckets, he was more excited about getting stops at the end of the game. That’s the heart behind our program. If we can keep scrapping and find a way to be good defensively, we got enough offensively talent to be special.”

McCasland said it best: The sky is the limit if the Red Raiders can be more consistent on defense. And from what it looks like, this team is getting better as the season goes on.